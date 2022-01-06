IPOB demands unconditional release of Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday unfolded its agenda for the New Year and demanded the unconditional release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government. The separatist group, which expressed satisfaction with the success recorded in the struggle so far, accordingly called on its members to show more solidarity with Kanu, their leader on January 18, 19 and 20, 2022, when he is expected to appear in court.

IPOB, which had earlier announced the ban on cows from the Fulani herdsmen with effect from April, also banned the singing of the Nigerian National Anthem in schools across its territory. T he New Year action plan was contained in a statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in which it warned that there would be no peace until Kanu was released. The group said: “We want to declare that the Nigerian Government and its security agencies will have no peace of mind unless they release our leader, Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally because our God will torment them. Kanu is on a divine project and nobody will hold him and have peace of mind.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...