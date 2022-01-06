Nnamdi Kanu )
IPOB demands unconditional release of Kanu

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday unfolded its agenda for the New Year and demanded the unconditional release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government. The separatist group, which expressed satisfaction with the success recorded in the struggle so far, accordingly called on its members to show more solidarity with Kanu, their leader on January 18, 19 and 20, 2022, when he is expected to appear in court.

IPOB, which had earlier announced the ban on cows from the Fulani herdsmen with effect from April, also banned the singing of the Nigerian National Anthem in schools across its territory. T he New Year action plan was contained in a statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in which it warned that there would be no peace until Kanu was released. The group said: “We want to declare that the Nigerian Government and its security agencies will have no peace of mind unless they release our leader, Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally because our God will torment them. Kanu is on a divine project and nobody will hold him and have peace of mind.”

 

Related Articles
Retirees threaten hunger strike over unpaid gratuities in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Retirees in Anambra State have threatened to embark on hunger strike over unpaid gratuities. Pensioners’ chairman of the pensioners, Anthony Ugozor, disclosed this to our correspondent in Awka, the Anambra State capital yesterday. While stating that the state government owed pensioners in the state four years’ arrears of gratuities, Ugozor said the retirees would hold […]
Northern govs mourn defunct Gongola ex-gov, Wilberforce Juta

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

The Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, has expressed sadness over the death of the former governor of the defunct Gongola State and former High Commissioner of Nigeria to Zimbabwe, Wil-  berforce Juta.   Governor Lalong in a statement issued yesterday in Jos by his Director […]
Imports: FG grants N779.7bn duty waivers in 1 year

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

‘Process abused by top officials’   Following plans to encourage more investments in the country, the Federal Government granted import duty waivers totalling N779.7billion in 2020.   The waiver, implemented by the Nigeria Customs Service, was 83.4 per cent higher than the N213.1billion granted in 2019.   Findings by New Telegraph revealed that Customs revenue […]

