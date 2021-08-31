News Top Stories

IPOB: Enugu witnesses fourth ghost city

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu Comment(0)

 

…as sit-at-home grounds business, social activities

For four consecutive Mondays, residents of Enugu stayed indoors to observe the weekly sit-at-home order which had been suspended by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Banks, markets, shopping malls, eateries and shops were under lock and key.

 

The IPOB members had after the first week of sit-athome reviewed the order declaring that it will no longer hold every Monday but on days their detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu will be making court appearances.

 

Some residents of the state on Monday gave reasons why they were still observing every Monday as sit-at-home despite its suspension by the IPOB.

 

Some residents, who spoke to journalists, said they were constrained to observe the sit-at-home every Monday, not only because of the arrest and detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, but generally to protest the current economic hardship and insecurity in the country.

They accused the leaders in the South East of selfishness and working to enslave their people for their own  political gains. Chijioke Agu, a truck driver said that those who were saying that sit-at-home will destroy the economy of the South East and increase the hardship are ignorant and not sincere, querying “are we not suffering before sit-at-home.”

 

He added: “Since 1970 the Civil War ended, have we not been suffering. Even when we complained about the treatment from the federal government, our governors here in the South East compounded our suffering by demolishing small businesses in the name of urban renewal.

 

“In Enugu here, the governor has been busy demolishing small businesses and markets without providing an alternative. Where they claimed to have provided one, poor citizens cannot afford the rent of a store.

 

In Emene, Eke-Obinagu and Abakpa Markets, the government demolished it without any alternative and you are saying people should not sit-at-home. Why can’t we stay at home?”

 

For Sebastian Okonkwo, the sit-at-home was a way of showing his grievances to the way the country was being governed.

 

I am doing my own business and the government cannot determine when I will open for business or not. Our government is insensitive and lacks empathy. Look at the common things that people should benefit from like cooking gas, a kilo is now N550.

 

They have made life miserable for Nigerians. I see Nnamdi Kanu as a man that saw tomorrow, because that young man had predicted that what is going on now in Nigeria will happen and that is why we are protesting for his release.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Buhari appoints Acting Chief Judge for FCT

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tunde Oyesina, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has  approved the appointment of Justice Salisu Garba as Acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The appointment followed the retirement of Justice Ishaq Bello on Tuesday. According a statement issued by the Director of Information of the National Judicial Council, the new acting Chief Judge will […]
News

ANAN cautions FG against planned reopening of borders

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), yesterday cautioned the Federal government against reopening of land borders, describing the plan as hasty. The association insisted that, reopening the land borders now would erode the success recorded so far in the nation’s production capacity. The President of ANAN, Prof Muhammad Akaro Mainoma made this disclosure […]
News

JUST IN: NBC fines radio house in Lagos N5m for hate speech

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has fined Nigeria Info 99.3FM Lagos the sum of N5 million. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this was for providing its platform to be used to promote unverifiable and inciting views that can incite crime, public disorder. More details later… SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica