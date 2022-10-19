Metro & Crime

IPOB: Family cries out over whereabouts of UzokaIsusu, 3monthsaftersecurityraid

Family members of Uzoka Anthony Isusu, Assistant Secretary of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), wing of Kwale Autonomous Community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State, have cried out over the disappearance of their son, Anthony Isusu, since July 19, 2022, after some security operatives raided their home.

 

The family members are in distress because more than three months after the security operatives swooped on the house, Uzoka has not been seen or his whereabouts known after his escape from security men who came to pick him up.

 

Family sources suspect that untoward thing might have happened to him, especially the way he had to escape from the vicious and menacing security operatives on the fateful day.

 

Sources in the family who preferred anonymity, especially because of their safety, said they would want to know what has happened to Uzoka Anthony Isusu and his destination as they are aware that he could have been picked again after his escape as the security operatives continued to mount serious surveillance around their house several weeks after the raid.

 

One of the sources said their house was “ransacked and turned upside down, with the security operatives threatening like wounded lions, whereas they were looking for a man who believes he is fighting for the just cause of the freedom of his Igbo people from the Nigeria state.”

 

He said part of scars of the July 19, 2022 raid was that one of the uncles of Uzoka Anthony Isusu as well as his father-in-law were seriously brutalised by security operatives during the unfortunate raid.

Addressing newsmen in Asaba, in the town. the Delta State capital, while reacting to the cancelled IPOB’s Sit-At- Home directive, last Monday, Mr Ifeanyi Uduozor, IPOB scribe, confirmed that the house of Uzoka Anthony Isusu was raided by the Nigerian security operatives and neither the family nor the IPOB has been able to trace his whereabouts more than three months after he escaped from them.

 

He said this has been the lot of the IPOB members in Igbo land, in the whole of the South East and Igbo speaking Delta people, including Kwale Autonomous Community in Ukwani-Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State, where Uzoka Antony Isusu hails from.

 

