IPOB faults Uzodimma’s invitation to Oxford award ceremony

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday lambasted one of the organisers of the 2022 James Currey Literary Award at Oxford University, London, Prof. Onyeka Nwelue, for extending an invitation to Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, for the event. This was as the group observed that Nwelue should not claim ignorance of the alleged injustices meted out to the people of Imo State, saying that inviting Uzodimma for an event billed to be graced by the likes of Prof. Wole Soyinka and the late Chinua Achebe, was demeaning of the yearly ceremony. The group’s Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, made this known in a statement yesterday.

