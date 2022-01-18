News Top Stories

IPOB: FG files 15-count amended terrorism charge against Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday slammed fresh terrorism charges against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The amended charge marked, FHC/ABJ/ CR/383/2015 and dated  January 14, 2022, was signed by the Director of Public Prosecution, M.B Abubakar .

 

In the said charge, the Federal Government increased the counts from seven to 15.

The amended charge was filed less than 12 hours to the adjourned trial of Kanu. The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako had adjourned the continuation to Kanu’s trial till today.

With the new charge, the trial will have to be put on hold for Kanu to take his plea to the amended charge.

 

The amended charge reads in part:

 

  • That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State sometimes in 2021 being a member and the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, a proscribed Organisation, did commit an act in furtherance of an act of Terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria by a making a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to intimidate the population and you threatened that people will die, the whole world will stand still and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(2)(b) of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act. 2013.

 

  • That you Nnamdi Kanu. Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State sometimes in 2021 did commit an act in furtherance of an act of Terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court.
 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

