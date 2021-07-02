News Top Stories

IPOB: FG writes western diplomats, highlights Nnamdi Kanu's 'sin

The Federal Government yesterday explained the circumstances surrounding the ‘arrest’ of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, who, it said, allegedly spearheaded the killing of 60 persons and the destruction of property in 55 attacks across the South-East and South- South within four months. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Federal Government stated this in a letter to western diplomats, where it said Kanu, who jumped bail in 2017 and fled the country, was arrested and re-arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

NAN reports that the letter dated April 26, detailed the atrocities committed by members of IPOB on the alleged instruction of Kanu who was then in exile. NAN also reports that one of the attachments to the letter listed the attacks on lives and property by IPOB in some parts of the country between January and April 2021. With several Kanu’s broadcasts from Europe, there were concerns in official quarters that some western countries were justifying IPOB’s violent acts under the guise of the group’s pursuit of selfdetermination.

According to the “demarche” from the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to some western countries, the Federal Government objected to a statement by an agency of a western nation whose government had noted and admitted that the creation of Eastern Security Network (ESN), based on its own understanding, was to combat insecurity. The Federal Government, in its letter, however, considered the statement (by the western nation) as “justifying the establishment of a militia by a nonstate actor and glossing over the destructive and violent acts of IPOB and the ESN.” The letter reads: “In under four months this year, IPOB has carried out over fifty-five (55) violent acts in various parts of Southeast Nigeria killing scores of people and destroying many properties.”

“Indeed it would seem that the position of the (western nation) seems to have further emboldened Nnamdi Kanu the self-confessed leader of IPOB. “As recently as 22nd April, 2021, broadcasting online from his base in London, Mr Kanu has issued series of instructions to his militia and other members of the outlawed organisation, on acts of violence to be carried out within the territory of Nigeria,” the Federal Government stated in the letter.

