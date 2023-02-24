News

IPOB: Finnish Police Release Simon Ekpa, Pro-Biafra Agitator

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Simon Ekpa, a popular pro-Biafra separatist agitator and self-acclaimed disciple of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been released by Finland authorities.

Ekpa was released after he was arrested and grilled on Thursday by the Finnish Police.

It would be recalled that the Ekpa had repeatedly ordered South-East residents to observe a sit-at-home and asked them to boycott Saturday’s polls.

His repeated sit-at-home orders had been marked by bloodshed and destruction of lives and property in the region by its enforcers.

A Finland news outlet, Helsingin Sanomat, noted that the police escorted the separatist out of his apartment in Lahti by plainclothes Finnish police.

The newspaper claimed that its team went to Ekpa’s residence for an interview, adding that to its surprise, the Finnish police, KRP, answered when it rang the separatist’s bell.

The HS said the KRP prevented their team from entering Ekpa’s apartment, noting that the interview would be moved “to the future.”

The Finnish Embassy in Abuja who confirmed Ekpa’s arrest said, “It is our understanding that he is currently in police custody in Finland,” the official who is not authorised to speak to the press told The PUNCH.

“According to information available to us, the image is verified by Helsingin Sanomat, a Finnish newspaper; in it, Ekpa is seen being escorted out of his home in Lahti by plainclothes Finnish police”, the official volunteered.

However, Ekpa was released the same day after hours of grilling by the police.

The police claimed that its operation in Lahti and the subsequent arrest of the pro-Biafra agitator were in connection with an ongoing preliminary investigation.

“The person being questioned today (Thursday) is suspected of a crime. We will return to the title on Friday,” Tommi Reen from the Central Criminal Police told HS during a phone interview.

It was gathered that Ekpa’s arrest followed relentless pressure mounted by the Federal Government and Igbo leaders on the Finland government over his inciting comments and sit-at-home orders to South-East residents.

Before his arrest on Thursday, many Nigerians from across the world signed a petition appealing to the Finnish government, Nigerian Government and the European Union to arrest Ekpa.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Recess: Reps not totally shut down –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

…says oversight function still ongoing   The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has corrected the impression that the House totally shut down its activities during its six weeks annual recess.   According to Gbajabiamila, the leadership of the House decided to suspend pubic and investigative hearings for the three weeks […]
News

NCPC approves Jordan as pilgrimage destination nation

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has approved the Kingdom of Jordan as one of its pilgrimage destination nations. Executive Secretary of the NCPC, Rev Yakubu Pam who made this known when he paid courtesy visit to the Minister of Tourism and Antiques, Mr. Nayef Alfayez at Amman, Jordan, said the Federal Government had saddled […]
News

NGO decries high rate of poverty in Nigeria

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

A Non – Governmental Organisation, under the aegis of Polling Units Ambassadors of Nigeria (PUAN), has decried the avoidable pains, sufferings and hunger millions of the citizenry have been subjected to by leaders they voted into power despite the abundant human and material resources the country is blessed with. PUAN Ambassador-General, Ambassador Captain Dabas Suleiman, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica