IPOB gives Ogbaru monarchs 7 days ultimatum to release arrested youths

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday warned all traditional rulers and President-General (PGs) of communities in South-East, who sell lands indiscriminately to herders, to desist from it or face the consequences of their action. IPOB said it had received reliable information that some traditional rulers and PGs now tag their youth members of Eastern Security Network (ESN) whenever the youths oppose their indiscriminate selling of lands to herdsmen. Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said such ugly trend had been on-going for a while, but that they had only gotten concrete evidence about the situation in Anambra State. IPOB specifically accused the traditional ruler of Atani community and other monarchs in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, of inviting the navy to arrest their youths who resisted selling of lands to herders.
Related Articles
EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners
European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, a move that could open the bloc’s door to all Britons and to vaccinated Americans. Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a European Commission proposal from May 3 to loosen the criteria to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Group to sue Air Force over detention of officer
A group under the aegies of Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has vowed to initiate legal action against the Nigerian Air Force over alleged detention of one of its officers, Master Warrant Officer Michael Oyebanji. YYF’s President-General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa said that the continued detention of MWO Oyebanji and the efforts by the leadership of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Northern govs vow to tighten security at schools, borders
The Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) rose from their meeting in Kaduna with a resolve to work closely with security agencies to tighten security at schools and borders. This was part of the resolution reached at their meeting with Northern traditional rulers and a delegation from the Federal Government in Kaduna on Thursday. The communique […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)