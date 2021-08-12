News

IPOB gives Ogbaru monarchs 7 days ultimatum to release arrested youths

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday warned all traditional rulers and President-General (PGs) of communities in South-East, who sell lands indiscriminately to herders, to desist from it or face the consequences of their action. IPOB said it had received reliable information that some traditional rulers and PGs now tag their youth members of Eastern Security Network (ESN) whenever the youths oppose their indiscriminate selling of lands to herdsmen. Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said such ugly trend had been on-going for a while, but that they had only gotten concrete evidence about the situation in Anambra State. IPOB specifically accused the traditional ruler of Atani community and other monarchs in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, of inviting the navy to arrest their youths who resisted selling of lands to herders.

