IPOB hails Kanu’s Umuahia court victory

The judgement delivered by an Abia State High Court, Umuahia, in favour of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been described as refreshing coming at a time the Nigerian judiciary was fast losing the confidence of the world because of cases of compromised rulings by some officers of the law. IPOB, in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, described the presiding judge, Justice Benson Anya, as courageous for declaring the infamous military invasion of Kanu’s house illegal.

It also commended the court for granting justice Kanu at a time “Nigeria judiciary is fast losing the confidence of the world due to compromised rulings by some corrupt judiciary officers”. IPOB which also hailed leader of Kanu’s legal team, Bar Aloy Ejimako, for the feat urged other judges handling its matters to help salvage completely the battered image of judiciary in Nigeria. The group noted that since the military invasion of Kanu’s home in Afaraukwu Ibeku, Abia State, on September 14, 2017, “No court in Nigeria has been brave enough to condemn the barbarity and brutality of the military until this judgement.”

The statement reads in part: “Nigeria’s security agencies invaded our Leader’s compound in Afarukwu Kingdom in Ibeku Umuahia on 14th September, 2017 with the single objective to eliminate our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, but God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama saved him from the evil hands of fulani controlled federal government security agencies. “It is true that the award of N1billion damages cannot equate or compensate the enormous loss of life occasioned by that barbaric military action, however, the symbolism is very clear. The Umuahia High Court rulings exposed the truth about the goings-on to eliminate anybody found as supporter and sympathiser of Biafra agitation.” “The judgement also vindicated our leader who never jumped bail contrary to allegation but only escape assassination by the military.”

