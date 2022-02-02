News

IPOB: How Nnamdi Kanu exploited Igbo’s naivety, anger

Former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has tagged leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as an intelligent smart man who took advantage of the Igbo’s unhappiness and naivety. The former Imo governor disclosed this while speaking with Arise TV as he commented on IPOB’s secessionist agitation in the South-East. According to him, most South-East youths are not secessionists but angry Nigerians railing against the system which made them easy targets for IPOB’s agenda. He said: “The issue of IPOB is very controversial and they are the agitations of some young men seeking for relevance who even disrespected me during my tenure as a governor; I don’t see them as secessionists.”

 

