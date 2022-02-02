IPOB: How Nnamdi Kanu exploited Igbo’s naivety, anger

Former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has tagged leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as an intelligent smart man who took advantage of the Igbo’s unhappiness and naivety. The former Imo governor disclosed this while speaking with Arise TV as he commented on IPOB’s secessionist agitation in the South-East. According to him, most South-East youths are not secessionists but angry Nigerians railing against the system which made them easy targets for IPOB’s agenda. He said: “The issue of IPOB is very controversial and they are the agitations of some young men seeking for relevance who even disrespected me during my tenure as a governor; I don’t see them as secessionists.”
Related Articles
International Women’s Day: Audiomack celebrates African women in music
In celebration of this year’s edition of the International Women’s Day (IWD), music streaming platform, Audiomack, has spotlighted 10 phenomenal women in the African music industry, who are impacting the growth of the music ecosystem across the continent. Tapping into this year’s global IWD theme – #ChooseToChallenge, Audiomack highlighted how these women are challenging inequality […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
US House c’ttee backs contempt charge against Trump aide Bannon
A U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol voted unanimously on Tuesday in favour of contempt-of-Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump. The seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House of Representatives Select Committee approved a report recommending the criminal charge […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Eulogies To A Worthy Neighbor At 62
Jack Welch, a former Chief Executive Officer of General Electric (GE), in his book titled “Winning”, said “Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others.” The above quote perfectly defines the leadership personality of the current governor of Nasarawa state and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)