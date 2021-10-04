IPOB invades, razes Igbokwe’s Anambra home

The Nnewi, Adrnambra, home of Chief Joe Igbokwe, Lagosbased All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, was yesterday set ablaze by alleged Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members. Igbokwe, a former publicity secretary of the APC in Lagos State, took to his Facebook page to lament the invasion and arson.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu said he monitored the incident through his Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) device. He subsequently pointed fingers in the direction of the proscribed IPOB for the attack. Igbokwe wrote: “IPOB invaded my house in Nnewi about now.

I’m sure they razed down my house, given the jerrycans of petrol I saw being offloaded from their Sienna car via CCTV.

To God be the glory. I’m still alive. My Study is my greatest regret. “I thank God that I am still alive.

Things of the world mean nothing to me.” Igbokwe, who is also the chairman at Lagos State Government Wharf Landing Fee Collecting Authority, had consistently criticised the IPOB sit-athome order in the last two months. After last Tuesday’s brutal assassination of Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband of the late Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Dora Akunyili, Igbokwe through the popular Igbo socio-cultural group,

The Igbo Conscience, had asked the Federal Government to urgently consider the option of declaring a state of emergency in the South East or at least some states of the South East to arrest the rampaging state of anarchy in the region.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, Igbokwe who is part of the leadership of the group, said the five south eastern states are living in fear and trepidation since the outlawed IPOB launched armed warfare against the region.

Igbokwe and the group subsequently urged the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to draft more security forces and agencies to the South East to save the people from themselves, and going into extinction. In June, just after the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader in Kenya, Igbokwe put up a picture of him on social media kneeling with his arms raised in celebration.

The APC chieftain claimed he was celebrating with the picture because the IPOB leader had marked him and his family for death.

