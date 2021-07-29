News Top Stories

IPOB issues 11-day ultimatum to FG to release Kanu

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…threatens lockdown in South-East

 

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday issued an 11-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to free its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, unconditionally.

 

In view of this, IPOB also threatened to totally lockdown the South-East states and “other Biafra States” from August 9, should the Federal Government fail to release Kanu before then.

 

It also asked South-East governors, individuals and businessmen it earlier  listed as collaborators with the Federal Government to the abduction and extradition of its leader to pray fervently that his health was not endangered, as dire consequences await them.

 

In a statement issued by its Head, Directorate of State, Mazi Chika Edoziem, IPOB alleged the Federal Government had planned to punish and subject Kanu to media trial at the same time keeping him in detention till October.

 

The statement reads in part: “The global community knows that self-determination is not a crime, the Nigerian government equally know that self-determination does not constitute any known offence stipulated in their constitution and therefore do not have any case against the leader of IPOB, Mazi Kanu.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

