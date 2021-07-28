News

IPOB issues 11-day ultimatum to FG to release Kanu

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday gave the Federal Government of Nigeria 11 days to free its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, unconditionally.

IPOB threatened to totally lockdown the Southeast states and “other Biafra States” from Monday August 9, 2021, if Kanu was not released before then.

It also asked Southeast governors, individuals and businessmen it earlier listed as collaborators with the federal government to the abduction and extradition of its leader to pray fervently his health was not endangered or be ready to face the dire consequences.

In a statement by the Head, Directorate of State, Mazi Chika Edoziem, IPOB alleged federal government planned to punish and subject Kanu to media trial at the same time keeping him in detention till October 2021.

The statement reads in part: “The global community knows that self-determination is not a crime, the Nigerian government equally know that self-determination does not constitute any known offence stipulated in their constitution and therefore do not have any case against the leader of IPOB, Mazi Kanu.

“In recognition of the above fact and truth, the Directorate of State of IPOB, demands herewith an unconditional and immediate release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on or before the 8th day of August 2021, failing which we shall commence a weekly Lockdown of Biafra land starting from 9th August, 2021.

“For the avoidance of doubt this total lockdown of Biafra land will take place every Monday until our leader is released unconditionally.

“This weekly lockdown is simply one of the measures we shall put in place to ensure that our leader is released hale and hearty.

“To all the Governors, business men in Biafra land and all those who are complicit in the abduction of our leader from Kenya to Nigeria, those of you who contributed money to enable the Nigerian government to kidnap our leader, pray fervently that his health is not endangered and nothing untoward happens to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, because then the land of Biafra shall not accommodate you and the Biafra people.

“We affirm our readiness to do all that is necessary to secure the immediate release of our leader. It is completely unacceptable to IPOB to allow our leader to remain in the hands of the enemy up till October 2021.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID -19:  A’IBOM DISCHARGES ANOTHER BATCH OF 26 PATIENTS

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Akwa Ibom State Government has discharged another batch of 26 COVID-I9 patients who have fully recovered following treatment in it medical facilities.   The Honorary Special Adviser to the Governor on Health Matters, Dr. Dominic Ukpong, disclosed this on Saturday, August 8, 2020 while briefing Pressmen at the  Ibom Multi- Speciality Hospital, Uyo.   […]
News

How dispute between Patrick Ononenyi Okonkwo and Eletu Odibo Royal family started

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Social media and the internet were awashed this weekend by reports of a 15 year dispute over three plots of land measuring 1,700 square meters in Osapa Eti Osa between Patrick Ononenyi Okonkwo and Chief Waheed Eletu Odibo, a Lagos White cap chief and prince of the Eletu Odibo royal Family . Patrick Ononenyi Okonkwo […]
News

FG to NERC: Reverse electricity tariff hike

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government has directed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend the recently adjusted electricity tariff. Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, made this known in a statement on Thursday. NERC had on Tuesday increased the electricity tariff payable by power consumers across the country. The hike in tariff which varies, based on different consumer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica