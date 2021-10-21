Nnamdi Kanu )
IPOB: Kanu's court appearance, victory for Ohanaeze – Spokesperson

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Comment(0)

Says group unrelenting to make FG tow path of dialogue

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Thursday declared that producing the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to court by the Federal Government was a victory for the group.

In a statement released in Enugu by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the apex Igbo body said that it took diplomatic engagements by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide under the able leadership of His Excellency, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor the achieve the result.

He said that the Federal Government had through the Department of State Services (DSS) bowed to the overwhelming demands of Ndigbo by producing Kanu in court.

“This is one step forward in Ohanaeze’s determined moves towards ensuring that the Afara Ukwu Prince is set free in no distant time.

“The Monitoring Team of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by former governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Chief Nwosu, Ezeigbo I of Abuja, Barr. Goddy Uwazurike were also in court to monitor proceedings and report back to the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“We are unrelenting in our resolve to ensure that the FG toes the path of wisdom by conceding to the proposal for dialogue and alternative dispute resolution which will ensure the unconditional freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and all members of IPOB detained across Nigeria.

“While commending Nigerians from all walks of life for the extraordinary interest and solidarity they have demonstrated for the current Igbo travails, I urge our youths to show restraint, prudence and maturity in their legitimate demands for equity, justice and fairness,” he said.

