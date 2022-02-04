IPOB lists conditions for peace with Nigeria

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has given terms for peace with the Nigerian government, stressing that in doing so, the government must show genuine commitment for peaceful engagement. It however warned against the misrepresentation of the message of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to its members.

The group was reacting to reports in some national dailies alleging that Kanu had called on its members to avail themselves in the ongoing peacemaking process. IPOB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said Kanu only reiterated the need for members of the group to co-exist peacefully.

It stated that what KANU said was that IPOB members should ensure continued peace amongst themselves and embrace peace in the movement. The statement however emphasised: “We are ready for peace if they need our peace” adding that because IPOB is a peaceful nonviolent movement, it is not averse to meaningful and sincere peaceful engagement with other nationalities in Nigeria and even with the Nigerian government if Nigeria government is ready for such peaceful engagement ” IPOB described the report as a laughable and deliberate attempt by its enemies to sow the seed of disunity among its members. It called on those attempting to create confusion in the family to be careful.

