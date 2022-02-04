News Top Stories

IPOB lists conditions for peace with Nigeria

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi and Onah O. Onah Comments Off on IPOB lists conditions for peace with Nigeria

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has given terms for peace with the Nigerian government, stressing that in doing so, the government must show genuine commitment for peaceful engagement. It however warned against the misrepresentation of the message of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to its members.

The group was reacting to reports in some national dailies alleging that Kanu had called on its members to avail themselves in the ongoing peacemaking process. IPOB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said Kanu only reiterated the need for members of the group to co-exist peacefully.

It stated that what KANU said was that IPOB members should ensure continued peace amongst themselves and embrace peace in the movement. The statement however emphasised: “We are ready for peace if they need our peace” adding that because IPOB is a peaceful nonviolent movement, it is not averse to meaningful and sincere peaceful engagement with other nationalities in Nigeria and even with the Nigerian government if Nigeria government is ready for such peaceful engagement ” IPOB described the report as a laughable and deliberate attempt by its enemies to sow the seed of disunity among its members. It called on those attempting to create confusion in the family to be careful.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ex-SSG feted by Kwara community

Posted on Author tephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Former Secretary to the Kwara State Government (SSG), Alhaji Salman Adelodun Ibrahim, has been lauded for his immense contributions to the socioeconomic development of Babanla community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.   The traditional ruler of Babanla, Oba Aliu Alabi Yusuf, gave the commendation while formally investing the former SSG as the […]
News

Education centre suicide bombing kills 24, students among the victims

Posted on Author Reporter

  A suicide bombing at an education centre in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul killed 24 people including teenage students and wounded dozens more on Saturday, officials said. A Ministry of Interior spokesman, Tariq Arian, said security guards had identified a bomber who detonated explosives in the street outside the Kawsar-e Danish centre. Most of the victims […]
News Top Stories

Break-up remark: Osinbajo and I committed to indivisible Nigeria – SGF

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has said that he and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, were irrevocably committed to the unity of the country. The SGF, who presented a speech on Osinbajo’s behalf ahead of the nation’s 60th anniversary at a church service in Abuja, last Sunday, had […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica