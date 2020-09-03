IPOB massacre, freedom and rights (1)

The Enugu IPOB massacre, as with other previous killings elsewhere in Nigeria, has brought to the fore the question of freedom and ‘fundamental rights’ in colonial and neo-colonial states created in Africa by European colonial entrepreneurs.

The idea of modern state is foreign to much of Africa prior to the European colonialism that spanned 19th to 20th century. Africa states such as Songhai, Benin, Oyo, Asante, Buganda, Basuto, Swazi, etc. did not have the features of modern states such as prisons, standing police, armed forces and law courts. African states were communalist not having distinct or separate identity and immersed in their various communities or societies as part and parcel of society. Modern states are civic, distinct, detached and stand out and over their respective communities and societies.

Modern states are that Leviathan, that Frankenstein, that impersonal power or organ that Fredrick Wilhelm Engels holds to be an organ of society formed out of it but stands above and not part of it. African communal states, prior to European colonialism are formed out of society but remains part of it even if the personnel are elevated above the people. Against this aboriginal African states are juxtaposed to European created colonial African States were the resulting institutions formed in consequence of the conquest of the aboriginal societies and forcibly imposed to hold the conquered society down for control and management.

The principal instrument for the formation of this European colonial African States was the coercive instrument of warfare represented by the police, the armed forces and intelligence bureau. This coercive instrument of State remains impersonal and antithetical to the aboriginal freedom and rights of the people. So, between 1830 when the British merchants and the consuls formed the Hausa Constabulary that has metamorphosed to the present Nigeria Police Force and the Royal Niger Company’s Constabulary commanded by erstwhile Captain Frederick Lugard (later knighted and ultimately rewarded with Peerage as Lord Lugard of Abinger) and used effectively by him and the company against Lower and Upper Niger communities in the wars of pacification and culminating in the formation of West African Frontier Force in 1899.

These coercive instruments of state were never, have never and will never belong to the people of Nigeria until the nature of Nigerian State is changed from its essential form of being instruments of conquest and subjugation to a people’s security system and defence forces.

The Nigerian police and all the paramilitary departments (Customs, Immigration, Civil Defence, Prisons Warders, EFCC, etc.) and the armed forces (Army, Navy, Air Force) and the intelligence bureau (National Intelligence Agency, Department of State Services, etc.) were not historically created for the welfare and security of Nigerians but for controlling and holding them down by the state.

If the British used them for the aforesaid purposes the past and present Nigerian State since Independence and its agents inherited the system without questioning their origin, verities and wholesomeness but rather happily embraced them and have adopted them for even more sinister purposes worse than colonial brigandage and mayhem. At least, the colonial security system had sense of proportion and set objectives and bounded by rules and regulations which were religiously observed.

The colonial security system cared for the security of the community and was never found wanting in the discharge of their duties much against the present system that preys on the society and it is usually difficult to draw a boundary between the armed police, soldier and the criminals for they treat the people in the same manner of contempt, outrage and brigandage.

It was, and still is, this outrage and brigandage that Fela Anikulapo Kuti in his usual philosophical musing through his music in the classical rendition, “Sorrows, Tears and Blood” poignantly captures when he ruefully portrays the scenario where the policemen or the soldiers or both will unleash terror on the people and thereafter left them to their hapless fate.

The violence which the Nigerian state has offered, and subjected its citizens cannot be found anywhere else in modern world except in like-autocratic states such as Bokasa’s Central African Republic, Marcias Nguema’s Equitorial Guinea, Idi Amin’s Uganda, Mobutu’s Zaire, or Pinochet’s Chile, etc.

Fela in the above stated musical rendition says the violence visited on Nigerians remains “regular trade mark” for which the armed forces and police are noted. The irony of it all is that the state and its security apparatus do not feel any atom of remorse when they perpetrate these atrocities but rather justify the outrage and brigandage with impunity as seen in the Kaduna Shiites’ killing where the soldiers or their representatives contemptuously told the Commission of Inquiry that they handed over “only a few corpses” to the state government and the “few corpses” turned to be 347 massacred Nigerians.

In which country of the world except in Nigeria will this genocidal onslaught happen and the perpetrators will not have rendezvous with the law and due process? But this tradition of impunity has been neatly etched on Nigeria’s legal order and so no repercussions follow the perpetrators. But we hope for a change, if not now certainly in the near future. Because if Apartheid could be defeated in South Africa, definitely Nigeria will overcome its existential challenges.

If you think that the British Naval Commander Bruce, in concert with British Consuls John Beecroft, Brand and others were brutal in the bombardment of Lagos and subsequent annexation between 1849 and 1861 or the annihilation of Ijebu Infantry where over a thousand men were killed in a day or Dr. Baike and subsequent British Consuls’ bombardments of Aboh, Akassa, Onitsha between 1863 and 1883 or the British sacking and looting of Benin in 1897 and several other wars of conquests, you are only confirmed in your fears/ opinion.

The brutality we see Nigerian armed forces, police and paramilitaries perpetrate against Nigerians are standard fare inherited from the British colonial system and tradition. Now, what are those state-grievances that will actuate its officials to proceed against defenceless Nigerians in the manner of brutalities visited upon them by the army, the police and other paramilitaries? A community assembles to petition the state, and the people are condemned by the state as having an “illegal assembly.” Another community of people assembles and carries out procession; the participants are cornered by the army, the police and other paramilitaries and mowed down as having breached the law prohibiting demonstrations.

Yet another group congregate to hold prayers according to their faiths and conscience, they are rounded up by the army, the police, other paramilitaries and butchered and buried in mass graves. Why these kinds of brutalities and denials of rights and freedom in a state supposedly hoisted on a written constitution with entrenched rights farcically held up as “fundamental rights”?

These wrongful breaches of rights and outright denial of freedom did not start today. Yes, under the British as noted earlier, the pain was excruciating but these breaches and denial under indigenous rulers are doubly painful and killing.

Can you compare the coal miners’ massacre of 1945 with the IPOB Massacre of August, 2020? What did the defenseless coal miners do? They were protesting poor salaries and conditions of service. Azikiwe, Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello and Balewa condemned the coal miners’ massacre. But on assumption of offices which they inherited from Britain, did they change the system or at least ameliorated the condition of service of the Nigerian workers? Did they protect Nigerians against unlawful killings?

