IPOB massacre, freedom and rights (2)

After Independence, when the nationalist leaders assumed power, how many deaths did Nigerians harvest from violence that accompanied the electoral frauds of 1964-1965 in the Western Region or the army’s occupation of Tiv Land between 1964 and 1966 trying to quell the Tiv riots? What about the Biafra War which remains a watershed of state-terrorism against its own people as the military breached all rules of warfare by shooting anything at sight as ordered by Brigadier Benjamin Adekunle or mass killings at Asaba by Brigadier Murtala Mohammed’s brigade or the strafing and bombing of defenceless civilians in churches and markets or even after the war from 1970 to 1979, the siege laid to civil society by soldiers who individually and collectively reduced Nigeria to a conquered territory where they visited all kinds of brutalities and indignities on hapless and law-abiding civilians.

It was these brutalities (social, economic and physical) that Wole Soyinka in his book (You Must Set Forth At Dawn) condemned and mocked Nigerians who thought they have defeated Biafra not knowing that they have only helped the armed forces to conquer Nigerians and turned them into slavery just as Major General Mohammed Chris Ali, former Chief of Army Staff after evaluating the situation of Nigeria between 1970 and 1999 concluded in his book (The Federal Republic of Nigerian Army: the Siege of a Nation) that Nigerians have only exchanged British colonialism to an indigenous colonialism supervised by the Nigerian Armed Forces. Now which kind of state in the modern world would let its armed forces use lethal weapons against its lawfully or even unlawfully assembled citizens?

Only in Nigeria would one see the kind of brutalities the state has allowed its armed forces to unleash on its defenseless citizens as has severally been established in the cases of Sokoto’s Bakolori Dam protesters killing in the North by the Shagari administration or the Fela Kuti’s Lagos Kalakuta Republic invasion and destruction by “unknown soldiers” of the Nigerian Army chiefly commanded by General Olusegun Obasanjo between 1976 and 1979 or the Rivers State Umuechem massacre, Benue State’s Zaki Biam brigandage under President Obasanjo or the Army Chief of Staff General Buratai’s order to his soldiers to clear his right of way in Kaduna State by killing 347 Shiite Muslim congregation carrying out a religious procession on a public highway without consequences.

In fact, the Army Chief and his people at the Commission of Inquiry contemptuously told the tribunal that they only “handed a few corpses” to Kaduna State government and that few corpses numbering 347 victims buried in mass grave as testified to by Kaduna State Government through its Secretary to State Government at the tribunal as reported by New Telegraph (26/4/2016) stand as monument to an army of occupation and not a people’s defence institution.

Now if the army commanded by a constitutionally and democratically elected government in the 21st century could proceed against its citizens the way they have been doing and still do, what could be the lot of a group that same government has designated and labelled a “terrorist” organisation?

A declaration of war in the nature of Boko Haram has been declared and enshrined in the gazette and the armed forces can only engage it at that level of belligerence. But it is noted nationally and internationally that the organisation, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has never waged physical war against the Nigerian State rather it has been crusading for the secession of certain parts of the country which without the Nigerian State adding fuel to their flickering ember would not have ignited or if ignited would not have assumed the bush fire it has assumed nationally and internationally.

As recounted by the Intersociety Group the military and police brutalities on this group has been taken as given especially since 2015 when the police and armed forces have been alleged to have killed over 500 members of IPOB in cold blood as follows: August 30, 2015 in Onitsha, Enugu, Yenagoa, Port Harcourt and Asaba and repeated in 2nd and 17th December, 2015 while killing took place as Aba on 9/2/2016. And between 29th and 30th May, 16 killings were carried out at Aba, Port Harcourt, Isiala Ngwa, Ogwe and Umuahia and several others.

This tradition of bloodletting and brigandage that has defined the Nigerian State and its armed forces and the police has so etched this perception in the minds of Nigerians that the trust between it and its armed forces and the police has broken down irretrievably that’s assuming there was any trust in the first place as noted earlier about the origin of the state and its security infrastructure. It is not to be hoped that this massacre of defenseless citizens will stop with these brutal killings especially the Enugu episode as the Nigerian state as presently constituted is not a people’s republic but rather as an institution standing outside the society and above it and holding the society down for vested interests that span domestic and international concerns.

The police and the armed forces as already noted remain the fulcrum of the instruments of subjugation and there is no other way the society can be held together other than in iron-clad regimentation and forceful rules implementation by rulers managing this system of conquest, occupation, control and administration.

These brutalities, killings and general intimidation of the civil populace including targeted groups such as IPOB, MASSOB, Shiites, etc. will continue until the essence and spirit of the Nigerian State is changed from a neo-colonial entity to a free state and a republican and democratic polity governed by people-made constitution and not a special interestcrafted autocratic law masquerading as a constitution as birthed by Decree No. 24 of 1999. Any sincere searcher for truth about the condition of Nigeria in all ramifications cannot fail to zero his inquiry upon the nature and intendment of the state created and the constitutional framework worked out for the governance of the Nigerian polity.

It is the proper diagnoses that will establish that without dismantling the Nigerian State founded upon conquest, subjugation, control and exploitation by Britain and carefully made autocratic constitutional framework which it foisted on the country and worked tirelessly to entrench and sustain in the succeeding indigenous political system that is at the root of all Nigerian ‘troubles’.

To cure Nigeria of its debilitating ailments requires a determined effort by a sincere and committed statesmen and patriots to forgo the humongous and tantalizing absolute powers created and bestowed on every ruler of Nigeria so that democracy, egalitarianism, freedom, constitutionality and rule of law will replace this British carefully laid down autocratic neo-colonial state structure and governance template which has only succeeded in making Nigeria ‘big for nothing’, ineffective and dysfunctional state in the comity of nations.

It does not take any great sacrifice other than the sacrifice of nationalism, patriotism and political will to wean oneself away from the delusional tribalism, sacrifice of loss of unfair privileges gotten from the extant system since 1914 to 1999 and replacing them with principles of equality, liberty, egalitarianism and democracy. There is no doubt about this agenda producing undesirable consequences for the reformer as the custodians of the present system will fight to the last man to keep this evil system from change.

But any man who makes this agenda possible will become the Father of Modern Nigeria and his name will be etched in history as the man that saved the country from its self-destruction trajectory and obliteration from history. Concluded

