IPOB, MASSOB, others issue ‘unknown gunmen’ ultimatum to leave S’East

Pro-Biafra groups yesterday issued “unknown gunmen” a February 20 ultimatum to leave the South East. The groups under the aegis of Biafra Defenders, including the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Igbo Hunters, IPOB Youth Wing and Ndigbo Lion Security Network (NLSN) warned that they will not allow anybody to stop the February 25 – March 11 election in the region. They also announced the appointment of Ndubuisi Igwekani aka Agu Biafra as their leader for the new movement of sanitising the South-East, stressing that “all the leaders and the co-ordinators have agreed to work on the vision and position of the leaders of Elders Council of the Indigenous People of Biafra”.

According to them, they discovered that “unknown gunmen” were created by politicians to eliminate their political enemies. The groups said after their meeting: “We warn all criminals in Biafraland to vacate. We will allow them until 20th February, after the 20th of February, the governors will be held responsible for any political killings in the South- East.

“Some of those boys doing the killing are political thugs working for politicians and some state actors and some state governors know what is going on in their states. “We have done everything possible to work with the state governors, but we discovered that some unknown gunmen are political thugs under the cover of unknown gunmen. “Some politicians are political criminals and demonic killers in political garments go to Anambra State today criminals have taken over the state, some are working and collecting revenue for the state.” They called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government to obey the judgement of the Appeal Court that discharged the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

