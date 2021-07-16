IPOB: My health deteriorating, Nnamdi Kanu tells court

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday filed an application before the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking to be transferred from custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), to the Nigerian Correctional Service Centre, in Kuje, Abuja. Kanu, in the application filed through his team of lawyers, led by Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, decried the fact that he had been denied access to his doctors. Speaking further, he alleged that given his current travails in the DSS facility, he might die in custody if nothing was done to urgently address his deteriorating health condition.

Based on this, the IPOB leader, therefore,applied for an order of the trial court, “directing the transfer of the applicant from the custody of the National Headquarters of the DSS, to the Nigerian Correctional Service Centre, in Kuje, Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, where he was initially detained before he was granted bail pending the determination of the charge.”

