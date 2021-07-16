News

IPOB: My health deteriorating, Nnamdi Kanu tells court

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday filed an application before the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking to be transferred from custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), to the Nigerian Correctional Service Centre, in Kuje, Abuja. Kanu, in the application filed through his team of lawyers, led by Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, decried the fact that he had been denied access to his doctors. Speaking further, he alleged that given his current travails in the DSS facility, he might die in custody if nothing was done to urgently address his deteriorating health condition.

Based on this, the IPOB leader, therefore,applied for an order of the trial court, “directing the transfer of the applicant from the custody of the National Headquarters of the DSS, to the Nigerian Correctional Service Centre, in Kuje, Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, where he was initially detained before he was granted bail pending the determination of the charge.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG moves to avert ASUP strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government yesterday met with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in a bid to avert the union’s scheduled nationwide strike over government’s failure to meet its demands. New Telegraph recalled that ASUP had on 8th October, issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government on the nonimplementation of NEEDS […]
News

WHO: Africa COVID-19 cases exceed 5m

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The World Health Organisation (WHO), yesterday announced that confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 55 African countries, as at June 14, have reached over five million, while 28.2 million vaccines have been administered across the continent. WHO said 4,475,763 people have recovered in Africa with 234,662 deaths, according to a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report. […]
News Top Stories

BORNO MASSACRE: We’re expecting bumper harvest but can’t go to our farms because of Boko Haram –Farmers

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The bereaved and traumatised people of Zavarnari community are still in pains as the killing of over 70 members of their communities is still fresh in their mind and also worried about their inability to access their farmlands due to the menace and threat of Boko Haram insurgency. Speaking in an interview with our correspondent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica