IPOB: Name 2nd Niger Bridge after Igbo sons, daughters not Buhari

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has rejected naming the Second Niger Bridge after President Muhammadu Buhari but after prominent Igbo sons and daughters.

The separatist group made its position known via a statement issued Wednesday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, saying: “Under his watch our youths have been slaughtered by security agents with reckless abandon. Under his watch, terrorists masquerading as Fulani herdsmen have invaded our communities killing innocent men and women after destroying our farms with their cows. These jihadists have raped our mothers and sisters, and spread insecurity across our land. How can a man who supervised all these pains on our people are rewarded with immortalising his name among us.”

The bridge, according to IPOB, should rather be named after Achuzie or any other prominent Igbo son or daughter including late Professor Chinua Achebe, Cyprian Ekwensi, Chu Okongwu, among others.

The group also debunked the allegation by Minister of Works, Raji Fashola that IPOB disturbed the construction of 2nd Niger Bridge.

“This is another lie from the pit of hell. We want to challenge Fashola to substantiate his claims. Did IPOB in any way physically interfere with the construction of the bridge by either directly or indirectly hindering any worker either foreign or local handling the project? Fashola should know that we don’t have his time. He should face his job and not dare us because he is too little to dance to our music.”

The group argued that if IPOB had not provided security in the South East the project would not have been executed.

“If the Second Niger Bridge is being done in the North, Boko Haram, Ansaru, ISWAP and the pampered bandits would have chased them away. That shows them that the South East is more peaceful than the North.”

IPOB also alleged that the Federal Government did not embark on the Second Niger Bridge because of love for Ndigbo but as a condition given by one of the European countries for releasing stolen funds to Nigeria.

 

