IPOB: Ndigbo need social justice – Metuh

Former Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh has said Ndigbo need social justice and genuine reconciliation from the Federal Government.

Metuh who, last year, was released from Kuje Correctional Centre, said there is strong affinity of the majority of Ndigbo to the fundamental sentiments and anxieties behind the agitations of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to him: “Such anxieties require straightforward solution of social justice and genuine amendments.”

Metuh therefore, wants the Federal Government to address the underlying agitation of the group, and called on elders and elected leaders of South East to work out ways and means of addressing the IPOB issue.