IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu must not die in prison – Ohanaeze

Following the deteriorating health condition of Nnamdi Kanu, the incarcerated leader of the proscribed pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday warned the Federal Government that he must not die in prison.

Ohanaeze raised the alarm over Kanu’s health in a statement it released in Enugu, yesterday and signed by its national publicity secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to the deteriorating health of the Leader of the Independent Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Information reaching us indicates that ‘Nnamdi Kanu is currently suffering from gastro intestinal illness, which necessitates the constant use of antacids and other available medical treatments”.

Ohanaeze said reports reaching it indicates that “the DSS has refused to allow him have even the smallest amount of the prescribed painkiller, which could have given him short-term respite,” according to Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the IPOB’s attorney.

Ohanaeze alleged that: “The DSS has repeatedly treated the existing court order, which specifically directed that Nnamdi Kanu should be granted access to his doctor for an independent review/investigation of his current health status-with the utmost contempt and disdain”. The apex Igbo group described the report as worrisome to any fair-minded patriotic Nigerian.

