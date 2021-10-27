IPOB not behind killings in South East, says Ezeife

The former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has dismissed the claims by the Federal Government that the proscribed secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are responsible for killings and violence in the South-East. Speaking in an interview on Channels Television, Ezeife said the attacks in the region are being carried out by some people within the government and non-easterners. According to him, the perpetrators are also behind the attack on the Nigerian Correctional Services and the Police Headquarters in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Ezeife stated that his claim followed the statement made by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma that more than 70 per cent of the attackers of the facilities were not easterners. He said: “Remember when the incident in Owerri Prison happened when the unknown gunmen started, those people who are the unknown gunmen, Governor Hope Uzodinma said more than 70 per cent of them were not from the east. That happened months before Nnamdi Kanu came back, now the Akunyili case. My own people saw it happen. “My PA, driver and the other people who saw this happen never saw any group of people claiming responsibility or saying there will be no election.

I cannot clearly say that nobody from IPOB is responsible. There are bad people everywhere, there may have been people especially at the beginning who acted violently and those people may be from Anambra.” The former governor faulted IPOB for threatening the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, saying that the group is lying and their intention is to mislead the people of the state. “The issue of those people saying there will be no election in Anambra State is a lie intended to mislead the people.”

