IPOB not criminals to be granted amnesty, Kanu’s brother tells Soludo

The younger brother of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Kanunta Kanu, has objected to Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s offer of amnesty to members of the group, arguing that they are not criminals to deserve amnesty.

Reacting to Soludo’s offer of amnesty to every arm-bearing non-state actors in the state, Kanunta appreciated Soludo’s efforts at restoring peace in the state and the entire South East, but reminded the governor that IPOB members ‘are not criminals’ and neither are they responsible for the insecurity in the region.

Kanunta, who took to his Twitter handle, wrote: “@ KanuntaKanu: IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu formed #ESN to defend Biafra land against herdsmen. Upon the rendition of MNK, IPOB called for Monday’s sit-at-home, which it has ended.”

Declaring support for Soludo’s efforts to end criminality in the South East, Kanunta insisted that IPOB remained a peaceful movement not known for violence or criminality. “IPOB supports Governor Soludo’s efforts to end criminality in the South East, but IPOB members are not criminals to be given amnesty,” he emphasised.

