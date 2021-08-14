News

IPOB officially suspends weekly sit-at-home order, fixes new date

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

 

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday announced that it has suspended the weekly sit at home order placed in South-East Nigeria to protest the continued detention of its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Head of Directorate of State of IPOB announced the new decision and said that it understands the concern being expressed by the global IPOB family on the suspension of the weekly sit at home.

The spokesman of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, however, said that the suspension of the sit at home by the IPOB Head of Directorate was a result of a direct order from the leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Powerful said that by the directive of the IPOB leader and Directorate of State, the sit at home order will in the meantime be observed on the date of Kanu’s court appearance.

“We know that our people embraced this civil action wholeheartedly and without any compulsion. The leadership sincerely appreciate the innate desire of Biafrans to sacrifice their time, resources and energy in ensuring that our leader Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is released unconditionally from the illegal custody of the Nigerian state who criminally rendition him from Kenya to Nigeria.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that one of the major fundamental guiding principles of IPOB is Command and Control. This simply means that all commands from the Supreme Leader of IPOB will be obeyed and implemented to the latter by the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

“Bearing in mind therefore that this principle has enabled this movement to surpass even the expectations of both Biafrans and non-Biafrans alike, the leadership wish to encourage Biafran to focus on the most pressing issue confronting this great family presently which is ensuring the safety of our leader while still in the illegal custody of the DSS and to secure his unconditional release from detention.

“The lPOB leadership urge Biafrans worldwide to take note of the next court appearance of our leader which is the 21st of October 2021.

“If however, we have any reason or directive from the IPOB highest command that require us to reactivate the suspended Weekly sit at home, the leadership will not hesitate to lift the suspension and continue with our civil action.”

