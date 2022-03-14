News Top Stories

IPOB: Only compromised judge’ll keep Kanu in detention

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has again raised the alarm over the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, saying only a compromised judge would continue to detain an innocent person when there are no charges against him. The separatist group  therefore called on the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, to be firm and courageous enough to acquit him on April 8, since the charges would not withstand rational legal heat. IPOB through its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, noted in a statement obtained by New Telegraph that, “Only a judge that is manifestly compromised and biased will even contemplate not acquitting our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, on April 8. Justice Binta Nyako must be firm in upholding justice without fear and favour; otherwise, she will ridicule herself amongst judicial colleagues both internally and within the International community. “This position is based on the fact that the 15 counts amended charge upon which his case is predicated upon are empty and have no iota of substance whatsoever. The emptiness of this laughable charge has been well marshalled out and comprehensively discussed in the 46-page objection filed by Nnamdi Kanu’s erudite legal team. “Most importantly is the fact that you cannot build something on nothing and expect it to stand. No trial can be entertained in any court in Nigeria in so far as the abduction of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya and his extraordinary rendition to Nigeria is still a grave violation of international law, which the Nigeria government is still guilty of ”.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

