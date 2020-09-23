News

IPOB orders sit-at-home for October 1

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Comment(0)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu, has announced that the separatist group and its sympathisers will observe a sit-at-home on October 1, 2020.
The information was contained in a press statement issued by the spokesman of the group, Comrade Emma Powerful.
It read in part: “We wish to announce to all Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom all over the world that Biafrans across the globe shall observe a sit-at-home in Biafraland and where permissible in the diaspora, join our Yoruba bretheren agitating for Oduduwa Republic, in public protests to mark the October 1, 2020.
“We therefore, enjoin all Biafrans and every conscious Nigerian, especially those ethnic nationalities reeling from the triple blow of state sponsored terrorism, bad governance and economic annihilation, to boycott every government organised ceremony designed to eulogise the failure that Nigeria has become. This is the time to let the world know how disastrously intolerable human existence is in Nigeria today.”
The statement advised against public gatherings on October 1 as that may make easy target for terrorists who may seek to set off explosive devices or kidnap people.
The statement stated that nobody can contest the fact that terrorist activities were fast spreading across Nigeria and October 1 was always their ideal time to strike and make a statement.

