IPOB perfecting plan to blackmail judiciary – Sources

Facts have emerged of alleged plans by the proscribed self-determination group; Independent People Of Biafra (IPOB) to blackmail and intimidate the judiciary in a bid to secure favourable judgements/rulings for its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Impeccable sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to Saturday Telegraph because they were not authorised to speak on the matter, claimed that the development was part of measures to shore-up the popularity of the leader of the group, which is said to be dwindling.

Though, the sources refused to speak in specific terms, this newspaper reports that there have been agitations from some quarters for secession from the Nigerian State, as it is presently constituted. Some of those that had championed secession in the last few years are Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB, and the man referred to as ‘Yoruba freedom fighter’, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho. While Kanu is being held for terrorism-related charges by the Federal Government, Igboho is restricted to Cotonou, the capital of Benin Republic.

“There are indications that a notorious separatist group in the country may have concluded plans to, not only blackmail the judiciary and its officers, but to also harass the hallowed institution. “The game-plan is to obtain judgements in their favour, which will, in turn bolster what appears the waning popularity of the group’s leader.

“This is not beer-parlour information as plans are afoot to also deploy publications, especially in the social media, to achieve their objectives,” the source alleged. Another equally dependable source, who agreed to speak in similar vein, stated thus: “In the coming days, you will witness feature stories and opinions on the social media platforms. “They will largely be directed at painting the judiciary in bad light, with the sole aim of currying public sympathy, and favour. “I don’t want to be specific, but what is clear is the fact that these guys are not relenting in their calculated agenda to have their way. “We are optimistic that the military, and other relevant security agencies, are up to the task of ensuring the protection of the state, institutions, and individuals from violation.

