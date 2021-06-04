Metro & Crime

IPOB planning to set up cells in Bayelsa, CP warns

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoki, has raised the alarm over plans by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to set up cells in the state. The commissioner, however, warned residents of the state to resist any attempt to associate with IPOB. Okoli, in a statement issued yesterday by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, warned the public to steer clear of any form of association with the proscribed group. He said: “Intelligence available to the command indicates that some misguided elements are planning to set up IPOB cells in the state. Police operatives are on their trail and monitoring their activities.

“The command will deal decisively with any person or group of persons that attempt to disrupt the prevailing and peaceful security situation in the state. “The Bayelsa State Police Command hereby appeals to the good people of the state to go about their lawful and legitimate businesses, as the security agencies are on ground to ensure that peace and order is maintained in the state.”

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operation Restore Peace in the South-South region, DIG Moses Jitoboh, had raised the alarm during a stakeholders’ meeting in Edo State over alleged gathering of some people he described as members of IPOB in Bayelsa State with the intent of spreading secessionist messages across the state.

