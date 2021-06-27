News

IPOB: Police crush three ESN camps in Imo

The Imo State Police Command, on Saturday, disclosed that it had destroyed three more camps of Eastern Security Network linked to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra. Michael Abattam, Media Adviser to the Commissioner of Police in the State, Abutu Yaro, in a statement, disclosed that the command’s Tactical Units, Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team and Special Forces team destroyed the  camps in combined operations on Friday.

 

Abattam, a Chief Superintendent of Police, disclosed that the camps were located at Atta in Ikeduru Local Government Area, Izombe in Oguta LGA and in Ideato North LGA of the state, respectively.

 

The statement stated that the operations followed the confessional statement made by a suspect arrested by the command who it said was a member of the separatist group.

 

The statement read: “On June 25, at about 0400hrs following the Arrest of IPOB/ESN kingpin/commander who after interrogation gave useful information about their camps and activities and led the Police Tactical Units comprising of Imo command Tactical Units, IRT and Special Forces teams to the three IPOB / ESN Terrorist Camps located at Atta in Ikeduru LGA, Izombie in Oguta LGA and Ideato North LGA in Imo State.

 

“On sighting the tactical teams approaching their camp the hoodlums opened fire at them hence, there was heavy exchange of gunfire. But due to the superior firing power of the police, the hoodlums were overrun by the Tactical Units.

 

 

“Some of the hoodlums escaped with bullets wounds into the forest. Several weapons, stolen cars, explosives, gun powders, charms, lPOB/ESN flags, ammunitions, bags of Indian Hemps, tramadol tablets and many other hard drugs were recovered.

