IPOB: Purported ESN recruitment sponsored by criminals

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied that its military arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), is conducting any recruitment exercise, warning the people to beware of such misleading information. The group through its Secretary of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, yesterday said in a statement that some unscrupulous elements in our land are recruiting cultists and criminals as fake ESN members to further terrorise our people in Biafraland.”

IPOB spokesman said: “Some wicked politicians and greedy individuals in Biafraland are behind the evil agenda to create confusion and unleash mayhem on innocent people in our land. The political class is colluding with these people to sponsor the recruitment of criminals as fake ESN in their desperation to implicate IPOB and ESN. “We are warning the youths that IPOB is not recruiting new intakes for ESN and they should be careful and mindful because those behind this recruitment are not genuine members of IPOB or ESN security outfit.” He also warned those involved in the fake recruitment process to desist or be ready to bear the consequences, saying the leadership of IPOB has not asked anybody to recruit people for or on its behalf for ESN.

 

