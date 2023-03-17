IPOB Reacts As IEP Listed It ‘10th Deadliest’ Terror Group In The World

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday described as a conspiracy the 2022 reports by the IEP Global Terrorism Index listing the group among the 20 deadliest terror groups in the world.

New Telegraph reports that IPOB was listed as the number 10 deadliest terror group by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) in its recent report.

The pro-Biafra group in a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful said it was disappointing that a reputable organisation such as IEP would descend so low to publish “fictional and inaccurate accounts in their 2022 terrorism index report”.

According to the group, the report was a conspiracy by the Federal Government and some other foreign agencies to blackmail and demonise the group.

The group, however, said an extract from the report released by the global research group showed a great contradiction from what was supposed to be assumed as a research and investigatory group.

IPOB insisted that it remained peaceful but resolute in the pursuit of Biafra liberation through an UN-supervised referendum, adding that they were not going to be distracted by sponsored blackmail and propaganda.

The statement reads, “In the IEP’s Terrorism Index Report of 2022, the current Federal Government was cleverly portrayed as having improved in counter-terrorism while in reality the terrorists have become more emboldened during the period.

“According to the report, the total number of deaths due to terrorism in Nigeria for 2022 is 448, which is the lowest level since 2011. This is a concocted falsehood. In one state such as Benue alone, the Fulani-sponsored terrorists have killed more than 400 civilians. The report, as it relates to Nigeria, showed a complete script from Nigeria Government handed over to the institute for publication.

“In the same report, IPOB was mentioned as the third most violent group that has caused civilian deaths. We challenge IEP to present irrefutable evidence of where IPOB killed any person in Nigeria. On the contrary, there is much verifiable evidence, both in print and social media, on the massacre and extrajudicial killings of many IPOB members by Nigerian security agencies since 2017.

“We are here to tell our own stories to the world with facts and figures. We advise the US government to stand as a global human rights defender to defend the right of every world citizen and not join the oppressors to abuse the rights and privileges of ordinary citizens.”

“Irrespective of all these illegal arrests, detention, torture, extrajudicial killings including an extraordinary rendition of our leader, IPOB has remained peaceful in the face of all these high levels of provocation. Nigeria’s Government is pushing the narrative that IPOB is the aggressor but in the reality, we are the victims of the oppressive Government.

“As evil and wicked as the Federal Government of Nigeria and in their desperation to blackmail peaceful IPOB struggle, they have sponsored armed groups claiming to be IPOB who were paid to commit all manner of crimes in the Eastern Region so as to shop evidence to blackmail IPOB.

“We have in several press releases distanced ourselves from those criminals being led by agent provocateurs in Finland. Their actions and inactions have nothing to do with IPOB or Mazi Nnamdi KANU. Some gullible IPOB members who joined them were dismissed from the movement.”

Like this: Like Loading...