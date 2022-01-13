IPOB rejects solitary confinement of Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has rejected the solitary confinement of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), saying that the confinement of an innocent person is a crime as stipulated in Section 2 of the Anti-Torture Act of 2017. The group said the offence attracts 25 years imprisonment upon conviction, alleging that the presiding judge, Hon. Justice Binta Nyako, is an accomplice in the suffering of an innocent man who has committed no crime known to any law in Nigeria and in the world. According to the separatist group, “Binta Nyako refused to ensure that the DSS oblige and respect the fundamental rights of our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, as provided in law” and warned that should “anything untoward happen to our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in the DSS custody, they will regret his extradition to Nigeria from Kenya.”

