IPOB ‘renames’ Imo Govt House after slain ESN commander

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced their decision to rename the Imo State Government House after former Eastern Security Network (ESN) commander, Ikonso Don, who was killed recently by securtiy forces.

The separatist group also renamed the popular Douglas Road Owerri, and Awomamma Junction after the late commander.

These were contained in statement signed by the spokesman of the group, Comrade Emma Powerful and obtained by our correspondent electronically.

The statement read in part: “The affected places will henceforth be called Ikonso Government House, Ikonso Way and Ikonso Junction respectively. This is with immediate effect and compliance is required of all ministries and parastatals beginning from today, the 28th day of April 2021.”

The statement noted that the decision is one of the ways IPOB members and Biafrans all over the world have agreed to immortalize the name of Ikonso and his men killed by Nigerian security agents.

They argued that the only crime of Ikonso was defending Igboland against killer herdsmen and Fulani terrorists for which he paid the supreme price.

The group stressed that the colonial name ‘Douglas’ and what it represents means nothing and serve no purpose for the region and its people.

