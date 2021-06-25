IPOB replies Gumi: ESN after terrorists, not Northerners

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has said it is a false and malicious narrative to say that IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) were hunting and killing Northerners. While reacting to assertions made by Sheikh Abubakar Gumi to that effect, the separatist group stressed that it was ‘only after terrorists and not Northerners. The group in a statement signed by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, however, added that “there is no iota of truth in the mischievous and fallacious claim made by a terrorist’s apologist.”

The statement read in part: “In case the self-acclaimed Islamic cleric has forgotten, may we remind him that neither IPOB nor ESN is a terrorist organisation or killers like his bandit clients and allies. Spilling of blood is not and has never been part of our mandate. “ESN is a child of necessity created for the defense of our ancestral land against terrorists and killer herdsmen wreaking havoc across our communities. ESN is only defending our hapless mothers and sisters, who have been raped, maimed and attacked without any justification by Fulani herdsmen.

“Since December 2020, when ESN was set up by our leader, these vampires have been on the run because of the heat from our gallant operatives across Biafran forests. For Sheikh Gumi, who never gave a hoot while killer herdsmen ravaged our communities, to try to twist the facts now, is not only an act of mischief but an act of terror itself.”

