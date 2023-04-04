News

IPOB Replies Security Agents, Says Killing Of Biafrans Won’t Go Unavenged

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned Nigerian security against the killings of Igbos sympathetic to the Biafra cause.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of the pro-Biafran group, Emma Powerful issued the warning in a statement issued on Tuesday while reacting to the massacre of about 50 Igbos protesting for the release of IPOB’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in Aba, Abia State.

According to him, the killings of “Biafrans” would not go unavenged.

The statement partly reads, “The brutal murder of 50 protesters, forceful disappearances, and abduction of many, and gun injury to many more peaceful Biafran protesters for demanding the unconditional release of Kanu as Appeal Court has pronounced, that he has been discharged and acquitted is a grave atrocity.

“The supreme leader of IPOB is manhandled by the Nigerian government and its security agents in the DSS custody in Abuja.

“On Black Friday, March 31, 2023, many of our people were murdered, and we shall duly recognize their sacrifice when Biafra history is written.

“The continuous abduction and massacring of unarmed Biafrans by Nigeria terrorist security agencies shall not go unavenged at the appointed time.

“He who kills by the sword should be ready to die by the sword.”

