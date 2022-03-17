News

IPOB restates Nnamdi Kanu’s leadership role

Posted on

UMUAHIA The Media and Publicity Secretary of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Emma Powerful, has declared that the group has only one leader, Nnamdi Kanu. In a statement obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, Powerful said “Anybody claiming to be a new leader of IPOB is not only an impostor but also a fraud and should be disregarded and discarded into a waste bin”. He added that leadership of the separatist group was neither by talking, nor by personal wish of any individual, but “a heavenly mandated calling and Chukwuokikeabiama chose Nnamdi Kanu to lead his children out of bondage into freedom. “Anybody being fronted by the Nigeria DSS to parade him or herself as IPOB new leader is simply embarking on a self-destructive venture. We are cautioning Biafrans both home and abroad to be very careful so as to avoid had I known”.

 

