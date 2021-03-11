IPOB serves Kanu’s personal interest, group alleges

…draws attention to group’s alleged change of registration status

A group of Igbo professionals, has reiterated its claim that the separatist leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, established the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to allegedly feather his nest, urging Ndigbo to denounce the group and all its activities.

The professionals, who operate under the aegis of Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), said their position was predicated on reports of change of the registration status of the Kanu-led IPOB.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Abuja had, sometime in 2017, proscribed IPOB, thereby describing it as a terrorist organisation.

In the eyes of the law, there is no group or organisation that goes by the name and identity of IPOB.

Online reports had claimed that Kanu recently changed the documentation of IPOB as a business organisation based in London.

In their reaction, however, the Igbo professionals, in a statement, urged Ndibo with sympathy for IPOB, to immediately have a change of mind, saying they have so much to gain being in a one and united Nigeria.

Consequently, they tasked Igbo sons and daughters on the need to submit to the Nigerian state, through unalloyed loyalty and unflinching support.

They conveyed their position in a statement, Thursday.

“We are vindicated by the current integrity crisis rocking IPOB and its acclaimed leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, where prominent members of IPOB came out in some viral video to expose the criminal and selfish acts of Nnamdi Kanu in the United Kingdom (UK) and other parts of the world.

“How can Kanu (allegedly) change the registration status of IPOB to his personal business if he truly means well for his followers?” the group noted.

