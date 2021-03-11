News

IPOB serves Kanu’s personal interest, group alleges

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…draws attention to group’s alleged change of registration status

Our Reporter

A group of Igbo professionals, has reiterated its claim that the separatist leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, established the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to allegedly feather his nest, urging Ndigbo to denounce the group and all its activities.
The professionals, who operate under the aegis of Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), said their position was predicated on reports of change of the registration status of the Kanu-led IPOB.
Recall that a Federal High Court in Abuja had, sometime in 2017, proscribed IPOB, thereby describing it as a terrorist organisation.
In the eyes of the law, there is no group or organisation that goes by the name and identity of IPOB.
Online reports had claimed that Kanu recently changed the documentation of IPOB as a business organisation based in London.
In their reaction, however, the Igbo professionals, in a statement, urged Ndibo with  sympathy for IPOB, to immediately have a change of mind, saying they have so much to gain being in a one and united Nigeria.
Consequently, they tasked Igbo sons and daughters on the need to submit to the Nigerian state, through unalloyed loyalty and unflinching support.
They conveyed their position in a statement, Thursday.
“We are vindicated by the current integrity crisis rocking IPOB and its acclaimed leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, where prominent members of IPOB  came out in some  viral video to expose the criminal and selfish acts of Nnamdi Kanu in the United Kingdom (UK) and other parts of the world.
“How can Kanu (allegedly) change the registration status of IPOB to his personal business if he truly means well for his followers?” the group noted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Minority Reps to make oversight, job creation top priority

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated Nigerians for crossing over into 2021 and urged them to face the year with greater optimism and faith, despite the sour experiences of 2020. The caucus, in a new year message signed by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta), said the New Year comes […]
News

Osinbajo, Emefiele to attend Fidelity Bank’s Diaspora webinar

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, are among eminent personalities that will be participating in the inaugural edition of Fidelity Bank Plc’s diasporawebinarseries, thelender announced yesterday. According to a statement, the event which commences today, Saturday, March 06, by 2pm, seeks to enlighten […]
News Top Stories

Lagos reviews Land Use Charge, waives N5.6bn penalties

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Two years after the implementation of the controversial Lagos Land Use Charge Law 2018, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, reviewed the policy and reverted to pre-2018 land use charges era. The new policy reduces the penalties for defaulters from between 25 and 100 per cent to 10 to 50 per cent. There is also a 48 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica