IPOB set to arrest, prosecute criminals in S’East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that it will soon commence the arrest and prosecution of the destructive elements in the South East.

Spokesman for the separatist group, Emma Powerful, who spoke yesterday, said the move is aimed at preparing for the birth of a new nation of Biafra where law and order will be a norm.

According to him, criminals, especially kidnappers, carjackers and land grabbers will be arrested and prosecuted.

He said: “Very soon IPOB leadership will announce this new initiative and other terms and conditions that will follow. We warn anyone behind the criminalities going on in the Eastern Region to stay off.

“Even those in the diaspora if you commit we will arrest you once and be found guilty or you may not come back home again don’t play with this order because there is no country in the world that doesn’t arrest or judge their citizens and Biafra won’t be an exception.

“Therefore, everyone should mind what you do in the Biafra territory or outside Biafra from going forward. The game has changed and we will be doing what is needed as we wait for the final whistle to be blown.

“Let it be known to all persons resident in Biafra land that this information is for you.

If you commit any crime on our land we will arrest and prosecute you in line with the IPOB judicial system. “Therefore, be mindful of your actions because nothing will stop us from arresting you if you commit any crime. Do not say you were not warned.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...