IPOB: Supreme Court hears FG’s appeal challenging Nnamdi Kanu’s discharge today

The Supreme Court will today hear the appeal filed by the Federal Government challenging the discharge of Nnamdi Kanu of treason charge by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division. This was just as threejJustices that sat on the Court of Appeal panel that discharged Kanu and quashed the 15-count terrorism charge have been transfered out of there present division. New Telegraph learnt that the three appellate court justices were transferred, four days after they delivered the judgement that discharged the embattled IPOB leader. Justice, Jummai Hanatu Sankey, who presided over the panel was in the Gombe Division of the court, but has been moved to Awka Division, while Justice Oludotun Adetope-Okojie who delivered the lead judgement, was transferred to Owerri, while the third member of the panel, Justice Ebiowei Tobi, was moved to Gombe. According to a memo dated October 17 and signed by the President of  the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, stressed that the new posting for the justices was with immediate effect as they were expected to report to their new stations by October 21. However, in the notice of appeal before the apex court, Federal Government in its seven grounds is praying the court to stay the execution of the judgement the appellate court delivered on October 13. The Federal Government is also contending that the appellate court panel erred in law and occasioned a miscarriage of justice when it relied on the manner Kanu was renditioned from Kenya to Nigeria after he jumped bail the trial court granted to him in 2017, to quash the entire charge against him. It maintained that the appellate court acted in error by striking out the charge against the IPOB leader on the premise that the trial judge no longer had the jurisdiction to handle the matter. The Federal Government is also praying the apex court to in the interim, suspend the execution of the Court of Appeal verdict, pending the hearing and determination of its appeal

 

