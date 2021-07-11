News Top Stories

IPOB: There’re hundreds of Kanu’s with us –New director

The new Director of Radio Biafra, Simon Ekpa has said that it will be hard for anyone to fill the vacuum created by the absence of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

 

Ekpa was on Friday announced as the new Director of the Pro-Biafra radio following the re-arrest of Kanu who was both the leader of IPOB and Director of Radio Biafra.

 

The new director who is a lawyer, a human rights activist, a legal researcher and an advisor is also a crown Prince of the Ancient Ngbo Kingdom in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

 

Ekpa who has been living in Finland for a long time is also a Finnish citizen and was recently elected Deputy Councilor in his municipality in Finland.

 

Accepting his recent nomination which was said to be at the order of the detained IPOB leader, Ekpa called for cooperation from all members of the group, stressing that he alone cannot fill in the vacuum left. He said: “Today will mark another beginning in the struggle as our leader has directed that I start broadcasting from Radio Biafra.

 

To whom much is given much is expected. “This is a call to service. This is a call to double whatever effort we may have put in the past. This is a call to put everything in line. “I’m not perfect, but with your support, we’ll pass the right message that’ll pierce the heart of everyone including all the people in Southern Nigeria.

 

“I’m not perfect, I don’t know it all, but with you on my side, I’ll use Radio Biafra to pass a message that’ll pierce the heart of every politician in Southern Nigeria.

 

“I’m not perfect, but with your prayers, I’ll use Radio Biafra to preach to those who never wanted to listen to the voice of Biafrans crying for freedom. “I may not be perfect, but with your prayers, we’ll use Radio Biafra to change the wrong narratives of yesterday.

 

“The little time our leader will spend with them there, he’ll come out and be proud of what we all must have achieved. “I ask Elohim to empower me with the wisdom of 1000 men to enable me to break every chain on the way.

 

“God of Biafrans will bestow the spirit of unity on us. I know that there’ll be opposition; I know what’s on the way.”

