IPOB threatens month-long lockdown if Kanu is absent in court Oct. 21

Following the failure of the Federal Government to bring the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to court on several occasions, the separatist group yesterday threatened to lockdown the entire area they regard as Biafra land for one month if on October 21, the next adjourned date, he is not brought to court.

Comrade Emma Pow-erful, Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB in a release made available to New Telegraph, said the attention of the group: “Has been drawn to the plot by Nigeria government and the Department of State Services (DSS) not to produce our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to court on 21st October 2021, the date he is due to appear in court to start his case.

The Federal Government has again perfected plans not to bring him to court on that day.” According to Powerful, the plan is to “perpetually keep him behind bars without trial to see if they can demoralise him and Biafrans but they are late.” He, however, warned that: “If the Federal Government refuses to bring him to court in his next court appearance, the entire Biafra land will be on total lock down for one month.

“The Federal Government will know that they cannot take us for granted any more. Our peaceful disposition as a people should not be misconstrued as weakness. “Nigeria cannot incarcerate our leader illegally and expect things to be normal again. If by October 21, Kanu is not brought to court, Nigeria will know that Kanu commands the unflinching loyalty of over 60 million Biafrans home and in Diaspora.

“Their plan is to suppress agitation and force everyone into submission but Biafrans won’t succumb to their intimidation. We are a different people. Their plan is to silence agitations for freedom as championed by Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho so that the Fulani from across Africa will overrun Nigeria. They can’t conquer Biafra land as they have conquered Hausa and other indigenous tribes in Nigeria.”

