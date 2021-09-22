News

IPOB threatens month-long lockdown if Kanu not brought to court Oct. 21

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Comment(0)

Following the failure of the Federal Government to bring the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to court on several occasions, the separatist group Wednesday threatened to lockdown the entire area they regard as Biafra land for one month if on October 21, the next adjourned date, he is not brought to court.

Comrade Emma Powerful, Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB in a release made available to New Telegraph, said the attention of the group: “Has been drawn to the plot by Nigeria government and the Department of State Services (DSS) not to produce our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to court on 21st October 2021, the date he is due to appear in court to start his case. The Federal Government has again perfected plans not to bring him to court on that day.”

According to Powerful, the plan is to “perpetually keep him behind bars without trial to see if they can demoralise him and Biafrans but they are late.”

He, however, warned that: “If the Federal Government refuses to bring him to court in his next court appearance, the entire Biafra land will be on total lock down for one month.

“The Federal Government will know that they cannot take us for granted any more. Our peaceful disposition as a people should not be misconstrued as weakness.

“Nigeria cannot incarcerate our leader illegally and expect things to be normal again. If by October 21, Kanu is not brought to court, Nigeria will know that Kanu commands the unflinching loyalty of over 60 million Biafrans home and in Diaspora.

“Their plan is to suppress agitation and force everyone into submission but Biafrans won’t succumb to their intimidation. We are different people. Their plan is to silence agitations for freedom as championed by Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho so that the Fulani from across Africa will overrun Nigeria. They can’t conquer Biafra land as they have conquered Hausa and other indigenous tribes in Nigeria.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate to consider PIB tomorrow

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate will consider for approval tomorrow, the report of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). The bill has been pending in the National Assembly since 2009, when it was first introduced, when the first draft was submitted to the apex legislative institution. The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, had at a recent interactive […]
News

Ekiti, NDE empower 1,500 residents

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

No fewer than1, 500 residents have been empowered by the Ekiti State government in conjunction with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE). The beneficiaries comprising women and the youths were enjoined to make judicious use of credit facilities to beef their businesses. Governor Kayode Fayemi had yesterday while speaking at the flag off ceremony of […]
News Top Stories

No civilised religion encourages adherents to fight for God –Kaigama

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Archbishop of the Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has said no civilized religion would ask its adherents to pick up weapons and fight for God. Kaigama in a Homily delivered at St. Augustine’s Pastoral Area in Waru, Abuja, also disclosed that the world was greatly bewilderment with the incessant killings and kidnappings going on in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica