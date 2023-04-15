IPOB to FG: Release Kanu now or…

There has been tension and palpable fear in various parts of the South East Nigeria and South South ,as well as other States following the renewed threat by the independent People of Biafra(IPOB) to the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu now or risk a doomsday. Leadership of the IPOB which has again appealed to the Federal Government to release its Leader, from detention, following the alarm over his deteriorating health condition said if anything happens to their leader the country will know no peace. The statement by the Media/ Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful yesterday, entitled: “Release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Nigeria’s presidency, to avoid Doomsday”, the group said they got the news of the failing health of their leader last Thursday. The statement reads in parts in part:“The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command of our indomitable leaders and Prophet Mazi Nnamdi Kanu once again publicly raise alarm on the deteriorating health condition of our leader in the DSS solitary confinement. “We, therefore, again and again demand for his unconditional release per the order of Courts so that he can get proper medical examination and treatment. “The information we received yesterday, Thursday, 13th of April 2023, from one of our lawyers who visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is distressing. “According to the report, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is physically exhausted and vomiting due to the torturous DSS solitary confinement.” “We are demanding his immediate and unconditional release to attend to his failing health. “The International Community, Nigerians, and friends of Biafra should recall that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is being persecuted by the Nigeria government while there are no charges against him.”