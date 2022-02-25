News

IPOB to Justice Nyako: Remove Kanu from DSS custody or…

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged Justice Binta Nyako, the trial judge of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to remove him from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) or stop pretending to be conducting fair trial since none of her orders regarding Kanu has been obeyed by the secret police.

This was as the group declared that for Justice Nyako to look the other way while the DSS flagrantly disobeyed her Court orders was tantamount to acting a predetermined script in favour of the Federal Government and the security service.

IPOB in a statement issued yesterday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said: “It is compelling now to in- quire into the reason why Justice Bimta Nyako has been indulging this contempt each time report of disobedience to her Court orders is brought to her attention in open court. “It, therefore, goes to reason that the only explanation opposite in the circumstance of this grave infraction on the orders of the court is the simple truth that Justice Nyako is acting the script of the Federal Government and the DSS.

 

