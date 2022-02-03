IPOB to Okorocha: Leave us out of your campaign

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked a former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, to leave it out of his political campaign. In a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said it has nothing to do with the former governor and his dream of becoming Nigeria’s president.

The group described as laughable and disgraceful the unguarded statements from the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, about how IPOB operates and convinced youths in the region, warning political gladiators to leave the group out of their campaigns. The statement reads: “IPOB has nothing to do with Senator Okorocha who tried everything he could as Governor of Imo State to stop IPOB in Imo State which he failed and now he has started dancing as a mad man by including IPOB in his infamous statement he was using to deceive the gullible minds in the state thinking he can be allowed to use IPOB for political gains. “Okorocha was one of the most unfortunate things that have happened to Imo State. His infamous administration as Imo governor is better forgotten. Nigerians know him for whom he is, a hypocrite and selfish political fraudster. He should not play his evil politics close to IPOB.”

