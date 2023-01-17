IPOB to Soludo: Kanu’s continued detention illegal, surety needless

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday responded to the offer to stand as surety for the detained leaderof the separatist group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, by Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, saying its leader does not need a surety having been discharged by a court of competent jurisdiction.

IPOB’sSecretaryof Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, said in a statement made available to New Telegraph, that: “Though the said call for the unconditional release of ourleaderis belatedlycoming three months and one day, after the Court of Appeal, Abuja Judicial Division, in its erudite judgement delivered on the 13th day of October 2022, discharged and acquitted the leader of IPOB and all the remaining 8-count amended chargepreferredagainsthim, andconsequentlydirectedfor his unconditional release the landmark judgement further prohibited the Federal Government of Nigeria from further detaining our leader or even presenting him for trial on any indictment or offence whatsoever before any court in Nigeria.

“May we also remind Governor Soludo and others, thatOnyendu’scurrentincarceration is not sanctioned by any law known to man, it is unconstitutional and affront to constitutional democracy and rule of law.”

The group argued that since there was no form of indictment or even charge pending against its leader before any court by the authority of the Judgement, “the issue of granting bail or otherwise does not arise by any stretch of consideration or imagination, because it is the Federal Government that is today in breach of this order of superior court of competent Jurisdiction.”

“It is to be emphasized further that Onyendu who was discharged on the 13th Day of October 2022, by the court of appeal court do not have any need for surety because thereisno charge hangingon his neck today, we have gone beyond issue of Surety or no surety, every genuine call/ demand in the prevailing circumstance should be firmly directed at calling out on the FederalGovernmentof Nigeria to immediately obey the order for the unconditional release of Onyendu made by its own court.

“Further to the above, is the fact that Mazi Nnamdi KANU have no case to answer again, therefore, the need for surety does not arise,instead Governor Soludo should gear all his efforts towards persuadingand compelling on the lawless Fulani rulers of Nigeria to obeytheir own Law.

“It is to be pointed out further, that this kind of plea is the reason why Janjawead rulers of Nigeria have no regard for the rule of Law, why should we be pleading with them to obey their own court orders directing for the unconditional release of Onyendu.

It’s compelling and mandatory on their part to obey their own court orders. “Federal Government is today in grave contempt of the orders of its own court, and their appeal before the Supreme Court can not justify the present illegal incarceration of our leader in a solitaryconfinementinDSS.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...