IPOB: UK parliament to debate Nnamdi Kanu’s repatriation today

The United Kingdom Parliament yesterday said it would commence a debate on the repatriation of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), had last week revealed that Kanu was repatriated and subsequently arraigned him. However, Malami did not reveal where the IPOB leader was repatriated from. IPOB alongside other notable groups had alleged that Kanu was repatriated from Kenya, an allegation which Kenya had since denied.

The group also accused President Muhammadu Buhari-led government of abducting its leader in the East-African country, a claim confirmed by Kanu’s attorney, Ifeanyi Ejiofor. Ejiofor had accused Kenya’s special police force of arresting, detaining and torturing Kanu for days before he was later handed over to the Nigerian government. However, the British government had also stated last week that Kanu, who was travelling with a British passport, was not arrested within its shores. But the UK Parliament, in a parliamentary schedule posted on its website, said it will set aside a debate on July 7, to discuss the British government’s assessment of Kenya’s role in Mr Kanu’s arrest.

