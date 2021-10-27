News Top Stories

IPOB: UN criticises FG's violation of Kanu's human rights

The United Nations has frownedonthecontinued incarceration and maltreatment of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), NnamdiKanu, by the Federal Government through the Department of State Services (DSS). New Telegraph learn’t of the developments from the Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishments; the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention; the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances; the Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health; Special Rapporteur on minority issues and the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protectionof humanrightsand fundamental freedoms while counteringterrorism.

In the document published cited yesterday. the UN said it received information on allegations of enforced disappearance, arbitrary detention, torture, and ill-treatment of Nnamdi Kanu by Kenyan security officials; as well as his illegal rendition to Nigeria to face trial for terrorismrelated charges; which were believed to be linked to his leadership of the IPOB. The UN added that since his rendition to Nigeria, Kanu had been denied family visits; confidential access to a lawyer and necessary medical treatment for his underlying illness.

The mandate read in part, “While we do not prejudge the accuracy of these allegations; we would like to express our concern in relation to the enforced disappearance of Nnamdi Kanu from June 19, 2021; until his reappearance at Nigerian Federal High Court in Abuja on June 29, 2021; and his reported illegal rendition from Nairobi to Abuja without judicial process.”

News Top Stories

