IPOB: Uzodinma is prime suspect in APC chieftain’s murder

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied any involvement in yesterday’s killing of former presidential aide, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, describing it as the ‘gruesome murder of an innocent man’.

 

This is also as the separatist group, which said Gulak posed no threat to the organisation, urged authorities to quiz Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State who they insist “knows” what happened to Gulak.

 

In a statement by the group signed by IPOB’s spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB said: “We state without equivocations that IPOB knows nothing about the said assassination. In the first place, what threat did the late Gulak constitute to our cause to warrant his elimination? We had nothing in common with him and could not have in any way killed him.

 

“Pointing accusing fingers at IPOB for this barbaric act is only meant to divert attention away from the real masterminds.

This is the same way terrorists in security uniform commit various atrocities in the South East and turn around to blame IPOB for their crimes just to tarnish our global reputation.

This is purely a smokescreen to justify their long awaited plan to declare another special military operation in the Eastern region to kill more innocent Biafrans.” IPOB maintained that whoever Gulak visited in  Imo, who knew his movement schedule, should be the prime suspect in the killing.

 

The statement continued: “Instead of the security agencies to properly investigate the incident and possible factors, they were swift to accuse IPOB of a crime we know nothing about.

 

Did IPOB have the itinerary of the late Gulak to have waylaid him at the airport?

 

“Before linking IPOB with the crime, the jaundiced security agencies should have first investigated Gulak’s host, Hope Uzodinma, as well as his political opponents to establish their possible involvement.”

